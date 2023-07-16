JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Steubenville is home to the first African American church west of the Allegheny Mountains and one of the oldest churches in the Ohio Valley. People from all over the country traveled to Jefferson County this weekend to help celebrate Quinn Memorial AME Church’s’ 200th Anniversary.

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio: Quinn Memorial A.M.E Church is celebrating 200 years of ministry and history this weekend. More details tonight on @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/yeg4fAwdJI — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) July 16, 2023

Two hundred years is a long time. For Quinn Memorial those years have been filled with a rich ministry and history.

“It was formed with 18 people here in the Steubenville area at the home of Jacob Moore down on the south Side. And, um, they were just a group of believers in 1822. And then in 1823, William Paul Quinn, who was an itinerant preacher of the AME Church, came to Steubenville and formally made them an AME church.” Roxanne White Grant | Atlanta, Georgia (Franciscan University Graduate)

This very church is a big part of American history as well. Some of the very first members of the church lost their lives helping enslaved African Americans fight their way to freedom.

“We’re just proud and we’re grateful that God gave us the opportunity to be in the founding and building, not just of this structure, but of this community. And it goes way back, as they talked about, 1823. You know, in 1823, in the South, we so had people running for their lives. So, we were instrumental in that underground railroad and saying, we’re going to get you into the church. We’re going to house you and feed you and clothe you and help you connect with your next journey.” Rev. Buena Smith Dudley | Quinn Memorial AME Church

To celebrate and remember how far they’ve come, members of the church spent nearly six months making this weekend’s bicentennial celebration as perfect as it could be.

Quinn Memorial AME Church of Stebenville

Jacqueline Gibson has been a part of the church for 62 years and Quinn Memorial AME is very special to her.

“It’s very important to remember because children come up to us and say, well, Mama, what did you do? What was Quinn like back then? And I can tell them about the forefathers who were here to build this church and how we came under their umbrella and how we learned about God, Christ and Sunday School.” Jacqueline Myles Gibson | Quinn Memorial Church Member

“Well, the worship was just excellent today. It was very uplifting. It was a moment where everybody could sit down and reflect about 200 years. What does 200 years mean? That means people, people from different walks of life have come in and out of here. 200 years of people being saved, people being healed, people being delivered, people being set free. That this church was able to do that, people being educated, anything that anybody needed, they could come through Quinn Memorial AME Church.” Andrew Coleman III | Pittsburgh, PA

The weekend celebration started on Friday at the church with a celebration kickoff. On Saturday, a banquet dinner was held at St. Florian Hall where four individuals were honored for their hard work and dedication to positively impacting the Upper Ohio Valley.

The 2023 Honorees include:

Dr. Daniel Keenan, retired superintendent of Steubenville City Schools.

Mr. William Hendricks, former president and current board member of Steubenville City Schools Board of Education.

Dr. Vanessa Palmer, active leader in promoting breast health with an emphasis on educating young women about breast cancer – especially in the African American community.

Mrs. Angela Kirtdoll Bates, former Steubenville City 4th Ward Councilwoman who is known for her dedication to community development through Urban Mission.

The milestone weekend’s theme was From Generation to Generation, Thou Art God and wrapped up on Sunday at Quinn Memorial with two celebration worship services – 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Reverand Dr. Wesley Reid traveled from Cleveland, Ohio to bring the sermon for Sunday morning’s celebration service.

The afternoon celebration worship included Bishop Errenous E. McCloud, who delivered the bicentennial message.

Quinn Memorial AME Church hosts services every Sunday starting at 11 a.m. and everyone in the community is welcome to join.