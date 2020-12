MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va (WTRF) — The Ash Avenue Church of God in Moundsville kicked off their 5th annual Live Nativity on Friday.

People were able to drive along Ash Avenue to check out five different scenes using live actors…telling the story of Jesus’ birth.

This year they even had sheep, goats a horse and a donkey to add to production.



If you missed tonight’s performance don’t worry. There will be another one tomorrow night from 6 to 8PM.