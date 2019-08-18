Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Local congressman takes OVMC & EORH closure to a federal level

News
Posted: / Updated:
OVMC PIC_1550265481772.jpg.jpg

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

The discussion about the closures of the Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital is heading to Washington.

U.S. Representative David McKinley (R), WV, told 7News, he sent a letter to the agency that handles the reimbursement process.

McKinley is hoping the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Justice can form a plan to save some, if not all of the 1200 jobs that will be wiped away in the closure.

“There are things in the works. We are having conversations with a lot of folks to find a way to keep as much as that hospital… I think it’s going to have to downsize but I’m not the owner… Whatever it is… We still need to find a way to make sure these employees are still going to have a job,” said McKinley.

Declining reimbursements account for just some of the $37 million in losses at both facilities combined.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter