Local congressman takes OVMC & EORH closure to a federal level

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

The discussion about the closures of the Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital is heading to Washington.

U.S. Representative David McKinley (R), WV, told 7News, he sent a letter to the agency that handles the reimbursement process.

McKinley is hoping the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Justice can form a plan to save some, if not all of the 1200 jobs that will be wiped away in the closure.

“There are things in the works. We are having conversations with a lot of folks to find a way to keep as much as that hospital… I think it’s going to have to downsize but I’m not the owner… Whatever it is… We still need to find a way to make sure these employees are still going to have a job,” said McKinley.

Declining reimbursements account for just some of the $37 million in losses at both facilities combined.