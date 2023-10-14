CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on October 13, that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will begin fall trout stocking during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.

The state’s second annual Monster Trout Contest will also return during the same time.

According to the report, during these two weeks, the WVDNR will stock more than 40,000 pounds of trophy-size and monster trout at 43 lakes and streams around the state.

Of that total, 35,000 pounds of trout weighing 1-2 pounds and 6,500 pounds of monster trout weighing 3-6 pounds will be stocked.

Out of the monster trout, five fish will have a tag that can be redeemed for a grand prize.

“This is one of the best announcements of the year as we stock our lakes and streams, and we have created an exciting element by adding the Monster Trout Contest,” Gov. Justice said. “This also provides an excellent opportunity for all of our anglers to catch fish and potentially win some great, great prizes. So, gear up and get out there during this amazing time of year.”

Anglers who catch one of the five tagged fish and submit a photo with the tag number will be eligible to win a weekend cabin stay at a West Virginia State Park or a Cabela’s prize package.

Entries must be submitted by Friday, November 17.

Fall Trout Stocking Waters

Lakes and streams scheduled to receive a fall trout stocking during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 are listed below. Each water will be stocked once each week for a total of two stockings.

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon State Park Lakes

Cooper Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Elk River

Evitts Run

Glade Creek of Man

Glade Creek of New

Jennings Randolph Tailwaters

Knapps Creek

Lost River

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Pendleton Lake

Pinnacle Creek

Pipestem

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (Lower)

Shavers Fork (Upper)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Teter Creek Lake

Tygart River Headwaters

Tygart Tailwaters

Upper Guyandotte River

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier

Wheeling Creek

Williams River

Wheeling Creek in Marshall and Ohio County and Glade Creek of Mann (Babcock State Park) has been added to the fall stocking list. Upper Shavers Fork will not be stocked on FS Service Road 209 due to road construction by the U.S. Forest Service. The remainder of the Upper Shavers Fork stocking locations will receive fish.

Special Elk River Fall Trout Stockings

In November and December, the WVDNR will also stock trout on the Elk River in Webster County as part of a pilot program to evaluate the economic impact of trout stocking in the area. Stockings, which will occur at the usual stocking locations, will include 750 rainbow trout each month for a total of 1,500 additional trout stocked in the Elk River.

Criteria used to determine what waters receive a fall stocking is based on stream flow and if the water temperature is below 68 degrees. Because of these factors, waters included on the fall stocking list are primarily located at higher elevations and in areas that have a consistent volume of cold water during October.

All anglers 15 years and older must have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp, and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 160 retail locations across the state or online.