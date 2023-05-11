WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Breast Cancer makes up nearly 30 percent of new cancers each year, and one in eight women will be affected during their lifetime.

A national independent network of experts known as the United States Preventative Services Task Force released new guidelines this week.

The previous recommendations by this group suggested women should begin discussing mammogram screenings with their doctors around age 50.

Now, the task force says women should begin discussions 10 years sooner at age 40. They say it could save nearly 19 percent more lives.

However, Radiation Oncology Doctor Jondavid Pollock explains that screenings starting at age 40 have been recommended by other organizations for some time.

“Various other agencies… The American College of Radiology, The American Cancer Society, The American College of Breast Surgeons, The National Cancer Insitute… have all had the recommendation that we start screening mammograms on an annual basis starting at age 40. And this is just the last group to finally see the light. The only data that suggests that there is more breast cancers picked up in women between the ages of 40 and 50 has to do with the fact that we do mammograms.” Dr. Jondavid Pollock | Radiation Oncology, WVU Wheeling Hospital

Dr. Pollock says most of the cancers picked up by mammogram screenings starting at age 40 are NOT fatal to women. While breast cancer can occur in women at any age, he says that a vast majority are not affected until they are 50 and older.

Some risk factors associated with breast cancer include dense breast tissue, family history, age, and any previous diagnosis.

Starting at age 40, women with a high-risk factor for breast cancer are encouraged to do an annual mammogram screening, while those with low risk factors could do biannual screenings.

Dr. Pollock says that it is truly between a woman and her doctor to decide when and how often she needs mammogram screenings.