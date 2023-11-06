MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va (WTRF) – Every fall we gain an hour thanks to Daylight Savings Time, changing the time the sun rises and sets.

While the “extra hour” of sleep feels nice on Sunday morning, it can cause a disrupted sleep cycle that can last up to two weeks according to Stanford University and John Hopkins University researchers.

Sleep disruptions can also affect daily commutes to work and school.

Twilight is one of the most challenging times of day for drivers according to AAA, and being drowsy increases the risk of injuring yourself and others.

Rick Goodrich, John Marshall High School’s Drivers Education instructor, gives drivers of all ages a few driving safety tips as we navigate through the recent time change.

“Make sure your body’s rested. It takes a while for your body to become acclimated to the time change. And when you’re driving, the sun’s going to be on the horizon. Mainly plan and prepare and allow yourself more time. And I can’t emphasize this enough. Keep a greater following distance because you don’t know what’s going on the road in front of you, what’s going to happen, the vehicle in front of you. And if they slam on the brakes for whatever reason, you’ve got to make sure you have some clearance to avoid the collision.” Rick Goodrich | Drivers Education Instructor, John Marshall High School

Goodrich says these are common safety tips that should be followed regardless but should be taken with more caution considering the recent time change.