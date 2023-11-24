BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — There’s good news for fans of the former Home Pizza in St. Clairsville.

No, they’re not re-opening.

Their retirement back in 2019 was permanent…

But there is a way to replicate their pizza at home–your home.

Around The World Gourmet in Bellaire is making that possible.

“Everyone loved the Home Pizza. And unfortunately a few years ago, they shut their doors for good. But recently, I have been able to get the exact provalone cheese that was used for Home Pizza’s pizzas. And there are quite a few people interested in purchasing that. So we’re going to be selling it here.” Jennifer Kocher | Owner, Around The World Gourmet, Bellaire

Around The World Gourmet will be selling that cheese by the pound.

They say they know Home Pizza was a beloved staple in the community for 51 years.