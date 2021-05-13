Local elementary school hosts relay life for one of their own

WINTERSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) Wintersville Elementary School helped one of their own today when they hosted relay for life.

This event was to raise money for the American Cancer Society and for an Indian Creek Middle School seventh grader who is battling leukemia.

They also had sack races, crazy hair day, and some games in the gymnasium.

The school sold t-shirts, necklaces, bracelets, and purple pennants to help raise funds.

Wintersville Elementary School Principal Nicole McDonald said this was also able to double as a great teaching opportunity.

“Well, I think it’s important to teach the kids to do something that’s bigger than themselves. To give back to the community. Especially when they’re seeing some of their own who have been affected, or some of their loved ones who have been affected. It think it hits them a little bit more and makes them want to give back a little bit more to someone other than themselves.” Nicole McDonald – Wintersville Elementary School Principal

Their goal was to raise $1500, and they had already surpassed that and raised $1800 by this afternoon.