WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — To delay the upcoming deadline for enforcing the camping ban in Wheeling, over 30 of the leading Homeless Outreach Service Providers have signed a letter that was sent to City Council and Management on Monday requesting suspension of the enforcement of the camping ban until a managed camp is established.

The letter to city council members addresses the hardships that those experiencing homelessness face. Enforcement of the camping means those without homes are forced to carry all of their possessions in shopping carts, wagons, and suitcases from place to place.

The experts say the Winter Freeze Shelter is working to ensure the homeless have a safe, warm place to sleep, but unfortunately, there are only 50 beds available and more than 150 guests in a two-week period.

The letter goes on to address the issue of the Winter Freeze Shelter closing on March 15, which means without a managed camp, many will be forced to break the law by either camping or trespassing.

The service providers who are working with the homeless outline the uphill climb they face to make a managed camp a reality.

They say they do not have the appropriate amount of time to plan for this unexpected project, and the local non-profits that are willing to help have already set their budgets for the year and, without additional resources, would not be able to take on such a large project without the assistance of the city.

In addition to the letter that was sent to city council members, the group has also launched an online petition to allow the general public to join their voices in supporting these homelessness experts and is encouraging citizens to speak at the upcoming meeting on January 16.