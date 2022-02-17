WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) In Hollywood there has been a push for equal representation on the big screen and recently we’ve began to see more African Americans in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Ron Scott Jr. and Mikaya Green













It spread like wildfires and now it is here in the Ohio Valley.

Local film makers are working hard to enlighten the Ohio Valley with their creativity by sharing their experiences, culture, and history through story telling.

It’s often overlooked as a creative outlet for black folks in the area. You don’t hear about a lot of film makers here.

Ron Scott Jr., Ohio County

Ron Scott Jr., Mikaya Green, and Kelsey Cromar, are three African American film makers in Ohio Valley.

They’re making their mark in the industry through media, film making, and music videos.

Mikaya Green says she wants to inform the community about all the extraordinary black women in history whose stories often get overlooked.

Being a black film maker is really important to me because it helps me feel more in tune with the black side of my race and my culture. Not only that but I feel like black voices have been erased in our history, especially black women’s voices so being able to tell those stories and keep those stories alive especially during black history month is really important. Mikaya Green, Belmont County

Recently she created a short documentary on Shirley Chisholm, a woman who played a vital role in the evolution of Africa Americans and women in politics.

Inspiration comes from many places, but Kelsey Cromar says seeing successful black film makers in Hollywood proves that hard work plays off.

One of course in the beginning of time there wasn’t any black film makers so for the top people in film making right now to be black people is amazing. I think Tyler Perry, from scratch he has made a multi-million-dollar industry. Spike Lee of course, another great black film maker and those are the main people I look at as a film maker and say, maybe I can do that too. Kelsey Cromar, Belmont County

She says she wants the Ohio Valley to continue growing with black film makers and hopes more people are inspired to try it out.

Ron Scott Jr. says perspective plays a vital role in telling a story.

He says by making films, it allows him to show life through the eyes of an African American man.

Film making especially, you get a glimpse into the soul of the artist or the director, but you also get an idea of how they see the world and I think that is the best part about film making. The director shows you the world that they see or the world that exists around them and they can kind of put it out there to see if you can relate to that at all. Ron Scott Jr., Ohio County

Although equal representation is becoming more present in the Ohio Valley, local film makers say we have a long way to go, but these outstanding individuals are prime examples of what there is to come.