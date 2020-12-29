Local finance experts say now is the time to get your finances in order

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — As the year draws to a close, it’s always a good idea to get your finances in order. And that means more than just making sure your bills are paid.

We spoke with a Certified Financial Planner at Hazlett Burt and Watson today. Walker Holloway said it’s been an extraordinary year in terms of unpredictability and tragedy.

So getting your legal affairs in order ….Is more important than ever.

So make sure you have your beneficiary designations the way you want them, you have powers of attorney, a will, and any other important legal documents that you and your lawyer and accountant and financial advisor think that you should have, making sure that they are update frequently. It’s always a good time to review. Especially after we’ve had all these non-normal events happen this year. Walker Holloway, Senior VP, Hazlett Burt & Watson

And if you plan to claim charitable contributions for the 2020 tax year, they’re due by December 31st, which is Thursday.

Holloway says there have been some changes to the rules regarding charitable contributions, due to the CARES Act.