BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Next week is National EMS week.

In Belmont County, the Smith Township Volunteer Fire Department –along with WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital–is hosting a health fair.

It’s Tuesday night from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Smith Township Community Center in Jacobsburg.

25 to 30 vendor tables will be set up.

A pharmacist will be there to answer questions about medications.

They’ll do eye exams for diabetics.

And they’ll refresh your memory about doing CPR, how to use AED’s and how to stop the bleed.

“I think the handwashing germ demonstration is going to be kind of interesting especially if we have kids here, you know, to show them, even the adults, how well you aren’t washing your hands even though you think you are. We do have someone going to be here talking about sports injuries. We do have a lot of kids in our community who play sports so I’m hoping that the parents bring them out.” Patty Phillips, Smith Township EMS Squad Captain

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department will be there, along with several doctors in different specialties.

The Belmont County Health Department will talk about Project Dawn, which is Narcan distribution.

There are giveaways–including a camping kit with a tent and sleeping bag.

The Smith Township Community Center is located at 46642 Main Street, Jacobsburg, Ohio 43933.