BERGHOLZ, Ohio (WTRF) — A big celebration is happening this weekend for a very special organization in one community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Bergholz Community Foundation is celebrating 30 years of service this weekend.

The Foundation was started by members of the community who had the foresight to know there would be a need for funding in the area. The foundation helps to fund and support the town’s volunteer Fire and EMS department as well as many other projects to educate children and provide resources for elderly.

They have funded over $2 million since their start. $400,000 of the $2 million was used for scholarships for local high school students while another $200,000 went to the local school district itself for educational programs. They also provide local food pantries for the community and a medical center where residents can receive a variety of treatments.

The organization has come a very long way in their 30 years of service and thanks everyone who has helped.

”This foundation started off with a monetary donation of just under $100,000 and in the past 30 years we’ve been able to fund over $2 million and that’s because of the quests, because of members and the generosity of our community. I am so proud to be a part of this foundation and continue the legacy that it has established.” Amy Richards – President of Bergholz Community Foundation

The work being done by the foundation is exactly what the founders had in mind.

”I think the founding fathers would be very proud of that because that’s what they wanted to do was to help educate the children, make sure the elderly had resources and we have also the medical building which offers a nurse practitioner one day a week and we’re hoping to grow that and it also has a counseling service.” Terri McConnaughy – Vice President and Co-Treasurer of Bergholz Community Foundation

To celebrate their hard work, the foundation is hosting a free carnival with various rides and food for everyone to enjoy. The carnival will take place at the Bergholz Volunteer Fire Department.

”We wanted to do something big for our 30th and this is the idea that goes back 23 years ago was the last time we had a carnival in Bergholz.” Amy Richards – President of Bergholz Community Foundation

”We hope that it gives people some joy, you know we’ve been through some you know the last couple years has brough a lot of challenges. So, with this celebration we thought wouldn’t it be fun to go back to the old days and just have a good old-fashioned homecoming and the rides are totally no expense for the children or the family.” Terri McConnaughy – Vice President and Co-Treasurer of Bergholz Community Foundation

The Carnival Schedule includes

Thursday: Rides will be open from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. with live music from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: Rides will be open from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. with a parade from 2nd street to the fire house at 6 p.m.

Saturday: Rides will be open from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. with live music from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The foundation looks forward to celebrating their milestone with the entire community.