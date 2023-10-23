CHARLESTON W.Va. — The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council has announced that several local Girl Scouts have received the highest honors that they can achieve at their grade level.

The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. It shows they are a leader who is organized, determined, and dedicated to improving the community. Earning this award puts them in a group of exceptional girls who have used their knowledge and leadership skills to make a difference in the world.

The following Cadettes earned the Silver Award:

Julie Martin – Cross Lanes, WV

Jasmyne Tingler – Big Springs, WV

Diana Buxo – Chesapeake, OH

Mary Hager – Scott Depot, WV

Megan Barto – New Athens, OH

Annabea Bartyzel – St. Clairsville, OH

Ella Fulton – St. Clairsville, OH

Avery Meester – St. Clairsville, OH

Lina Stingle – St. Clairsville, OH

Samantha Mayo – Marietta, OH

Kelly Nicholas – Marietta, OH

Jessalyn Desmond – White Sulphur Springs, WV

Mattie Nelson – St. Albans, WV

Anastasia Pauley – St. Albans, WV

Sophia Alvarez – St. Albans, WV

Charlotte LoPinto-Ludas – Morgantown, WV

Lorelei Namsupak – Morgantown, WV

Micah Lane – Lewisburg, WV

Frances Ryckebosch – Marietta, OH

Josie Jeffery – Marietta, OH

Emma O’Laughlin – Fairmont, WV

Arianna O’Neal – Hurricane, WV

Annalyn Warner – Sycamore Valley, OH

Alexa Bieri – Beckley, WV

Jamiyah Rogers – Beckley, WV

Lillian Meadows – Beckley, WV

Jasmine Arriola – Daniels, WV

The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Junior can earn. It gives the girls a chance to team up to make a difference in their community, learn important leadership skills, discover new passions, and watch how seemingly small actions make a big difference.

The following Juniors earned the Bronze award:

Jane Basile – Dry Fork, WV

Laura Puckett – Sutton, WV

Lizbyn Cole, Woodsfield, OH

Paige Chambers, Lower Salem, OH

Izy Reid – Bridgeport, WV

Audra Murray – Fairmont, WV

Aurora Mosso – Bridgeport, WV

Nora Martin – Bridgeport, WV

Samara Smith – Bridgeport, WV

Natalie Land – Clarksburg, WV

Raylee Hawkins – Fairmont, WV

Isabella Ferguson – Anmoore, WV

Kendall Davis – Bridgeport, WV

Charlotte Aguilar – Bridgeport, WV

Riley Freeman – Charleston, WV

Zinna Hamrick – Charleston, WV

Analea Lyrick – Middlebourne, WV

Molly Daugherty – New Martinsville, WV

Jordan Hupp – Morgantown, WV

Chloe Moriarty – Hurricane, WV

Kendall Custer – Hurricane, WV

Lauren Levine – Hurricane, WV

MaKenna Cunningham – Big Springs, WV

Brooke Tingler – Big Springs, WV

Paisley Gryszka – Athens, OH

Sophia Gryszka – Athens, OH

Sadie Barkhurst – Millfield, OH

Anuoluwapo Oke – Athens, OH

Zhiva Okumu – Athens, OH

Eri Allen – Athens, OH

Clara Hinkle – Athens, OH

Amirah Mose-Zastezhko – Athens, OH

Ryland Garrison – Swanton, MD

Jammie Wimer – Swanton, MD

Lilly Ferguson – Oakland, MD

Before earning the awards, the Girl Scouts were responsible for learning about issues they were passionate about. They then implemented plans of action to make a difference in their communities.

“Earning the Girl Scout Silver or Bronze Award is a wonderful accomplishment. These Girl Scouts are recipients of this award because of their dedication to and passion for making the world a better place,” said Beth Casey, Chief Executive Officer for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council.

