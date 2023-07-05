CHARLESTON, W.Va — The Girl Scouts have been around since 1912 and the original troop had only 18 members. Fast forward to today and it’s a global movement. From restocking local food pantries to restocking our cupboards with delicious cookies, the Girl Scouts shape bright young girls into empowering women.

On July 5, it was announced in a press release that several Girl Scouts have received the highest honors that they can achieve at their grade levels.

Congratulations to the following Cadettes who have earned the Silver Award:

Joanna Farmer – Bluefield, WV

Kennedy Hagy – Bastian, VA

Brooklyn Small – Bluefield, WV

Haylee Small – Bluefield, WV

The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. It gives girls the chance the show that they are a leader who is organized, determined, and dedicated to improving their community. Earning the award puts them among an exceptional group of girls who have used their knowledge and leadership skills to make a difference in the world.

Congratulations to the following Juniors who have earned the Bronze Award:

Gwen Anderson – Barnesville, OH

Taryn Anderson – Barnesville, OH

Avery Fleming – Marietta, OH

Lydia Goldberg – Marietta, OH

Ainsley Hudnall-Bolian – Belpre, OH

Brynlee Lucas – Barnesville, OH

Lynnlee Nixon – Barnesville, OH

Kadence Sable – Barnesville, OH

Amelia Shelton – Alum Creek, WV

Liberty Smith – Marietta, OH

Ella Standiford – Marietta, OH

Maggie VanFossen – Barnesville, OH

Morgan White – Charleston, WV

Rylee Winland – Barnesville, OH

The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Junior can earn. It gives girls the chance to team up to make a difference in their community, learn important leadership skills, discover new passions, and watch how seemingly small actions make a big difference.

Before earning the awards, the Girl Scouts were responsible for learning information regarding issues they are passionate about. They then implemented plans of action to make a difference in their communities.