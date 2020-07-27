Local health expert provides vacation safety tips

MOUNDSVILLE, W.V.a (WTRF) — The current spike in the number of coronavirus cases across the country has many people re-thinking their summer vacation plans.

According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, travel can increase the risk of getting or spreading the virus. However, medical experts say that if you still plan on traveling this summer there are some safety guidelines to keep in mind.

They say it’s a good idea check out the local restrictions for the area you plan on traveling. Also be on the lookout for coronavirus hot-spots.

If you happen to be traveling to a place where cases are on the rise, isolates yourself and family as much as possible.

If you can get to a place to stay that you are automatically socially distancing like a beach house where you have one isolated family. That’s a much lower risk than you would see with hotels where you are passing people in the hallways a lot. There is a lot of common areas that people hang out in, like breakfast areas. So obviously if you are choosing to do your vacation in a warmer month try to stay as far away from folks as you can. David Hess M.D.

Internal Medicine, Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

It is also recommended to dine outside whenever possible and wear a mask when you cannot practice social distancing.