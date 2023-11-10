BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The St. Clairsville High School Band left this morning for Indianapolis.

They’re among 92 bands across the country chosen to compete in the Bands of America Grand National Championships.

The 62 band members traveled by charter bus, with parent boosters and crew bringing their equipment, trailers, and props.

The event is held every year at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

The band director says it’s an immense honor and it’ll be a memorable experience.

“We’ve been planning this really since January of last year, where we put our application in for it and then we’ve been practicing our show all season, kind of with this goal in mind to attend. It takes a whole village to get us to this point and the community support has been phenomenal.” Jason Schwertfeger | Band Director

“I’m super excited. This is like the playoffs for band almost. It’s a great opportunity. Not everyone gets to do this. But I’m super glad that we get the opportunity to.” Leandra Hastings | Color Guard & Clarinet

The St. Clairsville High School Band will perform tonight at 6:15.

The event will be streamed live and can be seen on the band’s Facebook page.

They’ll return tomorrow night.