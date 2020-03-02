Local high school student named Eagle Scout

Another young man has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

16-year-old Nathan Weekly of Troop 6 was honored this evening at a special ceremony. Surrounded by friends and family, he thanked the community for their support.

For his project, he built an 18 by 22 foot picnic shelter with an impressive amount of features.

It has 4 picnic tables, a grill, and has two dog waste bag stations. The project definitely wouldn’t have happened without the support of the community and the homeowner’s association. Nathan Weekly, Eagle Scout

As for his future plans, he says he wants to stay with the Boy Scouts until he graduates high school in a couple of years.