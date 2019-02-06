Youth Advocates urge lawmakers to restore funding for tobacco education Video

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) - Youth Advocates across the Mountain State are urging lawmakers to restore funding for tobacco education and prevention.

Supporters are also asking legisature to raise the minimum sales age for tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18-years-old to 21.

7News spoke with a couple students at John Marshall High School, and they are in support of the change.

"I do think it's a good idea because a lot of kids use it at John Marshall and most of them get their product from friends that could be 18," said Madison Dobson, a student at JMHS. "I feel like you could raise that, then it will reduce it a little bit more around schools."

Kailey Filben. Sytudent. JMHS " If you raise the age, you are taking away from one of their [Juul] biggest markets," said Kailey Filben, a student at JMHS. "Juelling is becoming an epidemic for teens."

Studies have shown that teens and young adults who use e-cigarettes are more inclined to use traditional cigarettes.