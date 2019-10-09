Local Hip-Hop artist to be featured on National TV

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling will be placed in the national spotlight tomorrow night through music…thanks to Wheeling Park grad Joshua Heatherington.

Josh is a member of Y-N-C, the rap group that got their start here in the Friendly City.

He will make his acting debut tomorrow night on Growing Up Hip-hop New York on We TV with Jo Jo Simmons.

The show revolves around the children of hip hop legends.

This is a big opportunity for me. Shout out JoJo Simmons, Rev run DMC’s son, for giving me the opportunity. But no matter where I’m at or what I’m doing I represent the Ohio Valley. Wheeling is in my blood. Wherever I go, whether it’s Hollywood, New York or Atlanta, I’m always going to represent the Ohio Valley Joshua Heatherington

We TV airs every Thursday night at 9 pm & 11 pm.



You can find Josh on his social media accounts at @joshfromync.