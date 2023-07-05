EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Becker’s Hospital Review has just released the 2023 edition of its “Great Hospitals in America” list and one local hospital has made the list.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

East Liverpool City Hospital has just announced in a press release, that it has been added to the list of Great Hospitals in America.

Honorees of Becker’s Hospital Review are renowned for clinical excellence, patient safety, innovation, efforts, research and education, patient satisfaction, and more.

Top ranking and award agencies have recognized these hospitals for their leadership in the industry and their excellence in several specialties.

This list honors hospitals for their dedication to optimizing healthcare.

East Liverpool City Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare Foundation, is a 130-bed acute care hospital, and this is not the first time it has been honored.

In 2022, the hospital was recognized as one of Fortune’s “100 Top Hospitals” for the fifth consecutive year.

The hospital has also been awarded a Leapfrog safety grade of “A” from 2018 to 2023.

ELCH is focused on closing the gaps in access to healthcare for the local communities, partners with community groups, policy makers and businesses to provide the safest, highest quality of health care, exceptional patient experience, and the dedication to their patients, their families, and community.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday July 5, 2023)