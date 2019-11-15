Local HS football team speaks out against game violence

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, gets ready to hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, second from left, with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

After the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns came head to head in a helmet clashing brawl on Thursday night, members of one local high school football team are left feeling embarrassed and ashamed.

“It’s sort of a sickening sight. It really makes your stomach turn,” said Isaac Wiley, Corner, WPHS Football. “You got to think of it as a team.

It’s a team sport. You make a decision like that, it’s a very selfish decision,” said Wiley.

Carson Namack, Wheeling Park, Wide Receiver, says he too wants no parts with the violence.

“I don’t want to see that. It hurts my stomach seeing him get hit in the head with a helmet,” said Namack.

Chris Daugherty, Wheeling Park’s Head Football Coach, said anti-violence is a frequent discussion in his locker room.

After last night’s Browns vs. Steelers helmet fight, Daugherty said, further discussions will be had to remind his student athletes, that type of behavior will not be tolerated.

“We want to see our men leave our program and become good fathers and role models and citizens…we couldn’t turn a blind eye to it as a coach, school, and community…we would have to discipline that kid and say that’s the end of his football career at that moment,” said Daugherty.