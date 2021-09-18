Local hubs embrace National Cheeseburger Day!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s time to celebrate America’s favorite food!

You can dress it up with lettuce, tomato, bacon, or even an egg. There have been TV shows based around it!

It’s the cheeseburger, an American delicacy.

Saturday, Sept. 18, is National Cheeseburger Day and if cooking is not your thing, the Ohio Valley is filled with local restaurants that offer a variety of flavored packed burgers.

You can stop in and celebrate at one local bar and grill, who is known for their half-pound patties

One of our most popular burgers and it looks the best is our mushroom Swiss burger. It has grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and is piled high with melted Swiss cheese on it. It tastes good and especially here with the nice big half pound burger.” Candiss Varnava, Mountaineer Bar and Grill

Varnava says they have a burger for everyone, and nothing is better than biting into one of their juicy signature cheese burgers.