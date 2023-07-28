BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — ResCare presented a large collection of pet supplies to Belmont County Hoof and Paw today.

It all started when one of their residential managers saw a report from Belmont County on 7News that touched her heart.

It described the plight of 28 dogs and 3 cats rescued from the home of a hoarder outside St. Clairsville recently.

The animals had spent their lives crouched in small cages, suffering from neglect and a variety of illnesses.

<“And I knew one person couldn’t afford to feed everything and make sure they got what they needed. So we used it as our community project for the Pines.”>

“I think this is absolutely awesome. This is gonna be fantastic for what we need right now. I cannot thank these people enough for collecting all this and helping us out.” Julie Larish | Humane Agent | Belmont County Hoof & Paw

The donations came from ResCare staff members and group home residents as well.

Belmont County Hoof and Paw brought some of the pets from that hoarding case along for a visit, and they got an enthusiastic welcome.

Tracey Anderson, the ResCare residential manager, is also a regular volunteer at Belmont County Hoof and Paw.