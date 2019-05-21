Local Individuals, Organizations Receive Environmental Awards

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection held its 2019 Environmental Awards last week and the Northern Panhandle was well-represented.

13 individuals and organizations were honored.

Among them was the collaboration between the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle and Pieto Fiorentini USA for the development of a new manufacturing plant in Weirton’s Three Springs Business Park.

The BDC and PF USA used abandoned land to develop the new plant, which is scheduled to open this July.