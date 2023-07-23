WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Pastaio Cucina Rustica Italiana is celebrating two years of culinary service in Wintersville, Ohio. To commemorate this accomplishment, they have, in a press release, announced a Customer Appreciation Event taking place on July 23 at 5:00 p.m.

Pastaio Cucina Rustica Italiana invites the community to enjoy n an unforgettable evening filled with gastronomic delights and entertainment.

In honor of this event, they are hosting a special menu that features signature favorites and exclusive creations, all prepared with locally sourced products.

There will also be live performances and entertainment.

Pastaio has recently claimed the title of a premier dining experience by America’s Best Restaurants.

Pastaio Cucina Rustica Italiana is located at 725 Main Street, Wintersville, Ohio 43953.