OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Nine local Lions Clubs have teamed up for the betterment of our children.

Through their fundraising efforts hundreds of kids will be going to camp this year.

The Lions Club International District 29-L presented NOT one but two checks to a worthy cause.

After their successful fundraising efforts, today they presented Camp Kon-Koma with a total of $7,000 dollars.

OHIO COUNTY: The Wheeling Lions Club presented TWO checks to Camp Kno-Koma.



Learn more tonight on 7News at 6‼️@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/ahqZUq89jJ — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 1, 2022

Camp Kno-Koma has been in operation for over 70 years.

They provide children who have diabetes with a safe camp environment where they can just be kids.

To raise money the groups had a non-quarter action.

Zone 2 chairperson Mary Joe Graeve says they doubled their fundraising goal.

The Lions Club’s motto is “we serve.” The zone 2 and 3 club decided to team up and do a joint service project. So, we picked to raise money for Camp Kon Koma. Most people know lions for sight and vision and diabetes is one of the leading causes of vision loss. Camp Kno Koma is a diabetes camp of West Virginia for children ages 7-15. Mary Jo Graeve, Chairperson

She says this is close to her heart because her grandson is a type one diabetic, so she wants to help kids like him.

She also volunteers at the camp every single year.

This year’s camp will take place July 10th in Anthony West Virginia.