PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) — The Mall at Robinson in Pittsburgh has implemented a Youth Escort Policy effective March 3 requiring any mall guest under age 18 to be chaperoned by a parent or legal guardian, according to their website.

The adult, a parent or legal guardian, must be 21 or older, and the policy will apply only on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m. The adult will be responsible for the youth and must always accompany him or her.

If an escorted youth is banned from the mall, the accompanying adult will also be banned for the same time period.

The policy applies to the entire mall with the exception of Dick’s Sporting Goods, JCPenney and Macy’s, which have exterior entrances. Walkways and any corridor leading to the mall also fall under the new Youth Escort Policy, and unsupervised shoppers under 18 are not allowed to congregate in the mall parking lot.

Youth working in the mall will be allowed access without being accompanied by an adult but must leave after their work shift when the policy time is in effect.

Management has the right to implement the policy at any other time “when it is deemed appropriate or necessary by management, security and/or local authorities.”

Individuals who do not follow the new policy will be asked to leave by mall security and may be prosecuted for trespassing.

The mall will also have a larger police presence in March.

For a complete list of the rules under the Youth Escort Policy, click here.