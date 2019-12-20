Local man uses wreaths to comfort parents grieving a loss

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For those who have suffered a loss, the holidays can be a difficult time.

One local man, who knows that all too well, is trying to use his experiences to comfort others.

Bob Baker lost his son several years ago.

Now, he is a whole seller and is using his extra stock of holiday wreaths in hopes of brightening the season for others.

That somebody else cares and somebody else has been though their situation and we’re all trying to get through this together. Bob Baker

He wants to give these leftover pine wreaths to parents who have lost children to decorate their child’s grave.

I lost my son five and a half years ago to a heroin overdose and it’s very difficult this time of season. If I could just maybe help somebody out in some little way I thought it might go a long way. Bob Baker

If you have lost a child and would like a wreath, Baker said all you have to do is show up to his business between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

It’s a 45 Patterson Avenue in Wheeling.

He said he will gladly make time for anyone grieving a loss to let them know someone cares.