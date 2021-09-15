Bordas & Bordas gives $10,000 to Oglebay so everyone can experience its beauty

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – For years now, Oglebay has been expanding access to the natural beauty of its parks to everyone.

And thanks to a donation from Bordas & Bordas, more of the community will get to experience how our part of West Virginia can truly be almost heaven.

The Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic went back to its normal weekend this year.

With the help of the more than 150 people who took part, Oglebay now has 10 thousand dollars to let more people experience their brand of the great outdoors.

The scholarships offer disadvantaged children in the county free year-round admission to all their activities.

That can mean miniature golf, water slides, mountain biking and even quieter things to do like their museums.

The law firm says the turnout was incredible for the golf tournament, and that they’re thrilled to be able to give this much to Oglebay for the fourth time.

Eighteen different activities at both Oglebay and Wheeling Park, all year round, from skiing, to ice skating, to visiting the zoo, to paddleboats and all those things, the life-changing experiences, catching a fish, Eriks Janelsins, President & CEO, Oglebay

The courses here are always very well-maintained, and we’re just as a firm very pleased to be able to continue to support it and hope everyone’s back next year. Scott Blass, Partner, Bordas & Bordas

The scholarships will be given out continuously throughout the year.

The park says they tend to get the most use in the winter and summer months.

Bordas & Bordas says Oglebay has been a charity of choice for them for years now.

And with all that amazing scenery and things to do, it’s not hard to see why.