$1,200 going into WVU Reynold’s Memorial Hospital’s Cancer Center

$1,200 is going into the WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital in a way that health officials say could save lives.

“Taking care of cancer is one of the priorities of our healthcare system.” Nabiel AlKhouri, MD, WVU Cancer Institute Reynolds Memorial Hospital

It’s a big day for WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital’s Cancer Center, all thanks to a big check of $1,200. All of it is just for their patients.

“Every help we can give to the patients to minimize their suffering and make their life a little bit easier.” Nabiel AlKhouri, MD, WVU Cancer Institute Reynolds Memorial Hospital

So patients who can’t go to the doctors that easily now can.

“But there’s a big need. We see it every day.” Nabiel AlKhouri, MD, WVU Cancer Institute Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Health officials are taking about if you need help with gas money or a co-payment, or just don’t have the transportation to go. Just extra change for you to get checked out when needed. Even if it’s just for your regular checkups, like mammograms, that health officials say could prevent what you have from getting worse.

Early detection could be all it takes.

“The easiest method is by prevention and prevention by early detection.” Nabiel AlKhouri, MD, WVU Cancer Institute Reynolds Memorial Hospital

All women 40 years and older… health officials recommend you get checked out regularly, but that’s only if you don’t have any family history of breast cancer. If you do, you may have to start going for checkups even younger.

“Delaying will not make it go away. It only will get worse.” Nabiel AlKhouri, MD, WVU Cancer Institute Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Health officials say go ten years younger than your first family relative who had breast cancer.

Health officials are encouraging people to also do a monthly self-breast exam. Many times, they say, women find the cancer themselves.

If you notice something, you’re urged to seek medical help.