SMITHFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – Despite heavy rainfall earlier in the day and muddy conditions, the 148th Jefferson County Fair proceeded as usual on a gorgeous Thursday night.

The evening was highlighted by a motocross race, which is now in its third year.

The Jefferson County Fairgrounds are located at Friendship Park in Smithfield. If you’re interested, the county fair continues through Sunday.

For more information, visit the-Jefferson-County-Fair-dot-com.