Two people were arrested after a 13-month-old died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.

Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty said his Office arrested two Follansbee residents Rachel Camilletti and Zachary Henderson on Tuesday, March 7.

Henderson and Camilletti were charged on Monday March 6 by a Brooke County Grand Jury.

Both Camilletti and Henderson were charged with one county of child neglect resulting in death and two counts of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Camilletti and Henderson will appear in Brooke County Circuit Court on Monday March 13.

