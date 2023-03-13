BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Two people from Brooke County pled not guilty on Monday in the death of 13 month old that died by fentanyl.

Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty said his Office arrested the two Follansbee residents, Rachel Camilletti and Zachary Henderson on March 7, 2023. The arrest comes after the March 6th Brooke County grand jury indictment.

Both Camilletti and Henderson face charges of one count of child neglect resulting in death and two counts of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Bonds for the two includes a cash ashurity $50,000 along with terms stating that the plaintiffs are not allowed any contact with other victims of this case, not allowed to contact substance dealers and are not allowed to be intoxicated.

Camilletti was able to post bond, Henderson remains in custody at the Northern Regional Jail until the Pre-Trial hearing that will take place April 11, 2023 at 9:00 and 9:15 respectfully.