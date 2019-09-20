2019 UMAC Fall Festival kicks off Saturday

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville’s biggest one-day festival kicks off this weekend.
The 2019 UMCA Fall Festival will take place along Jefferson Avenue.
Ohio Valley residents are invited to come out and enjoy crafts, food, and tons of deals at local stores.
Check out all the fun Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
