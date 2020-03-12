2020 Census Forms Coming in Mail Today

Ohio County officials are reminding you to fill out your 2020 census forms, otherwise we may miss out on grants.

You should see the forms in the mail today.

Be prepared to answer a few basic questions regarding your name, address, how long you have lived there, how many people you’re living with, among others. The results from the forms will determine all our federal funding for schools, counties, cities, and grants county-wide.

We’re expected to fill out the forms every ten years, especially this time around.

“Please fill this out. I know some people are really concerned. Just fill the form out. It’s really simple because in one way, shape, or form, it’s going to help you out, or your children or your grandchildren because, again, this is where all the federal grants come from.” Tim McCormick, President of the Ohio County Commission/Chair of the Complete Count Committee for the Census in Ohio County

If we don’t have enough people filling out the forms in the Ohio County, officials say we may not get as much federal funding, and West Virginia could have less state representatives.

A few people may have concerns the forms aren’t confidential, but McCormick says they are.

The census forms you’re receiving in the mail has information that tells you how you can complete them either on your computer, phone, or by mail. There are also mobile sites available for the next couple months or so that will walk you through filling out your forms.

If you don’t fill them out by the end of April, people will be knocking at your door.