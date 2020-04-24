2020 Debbie Green Memorial 5k canceled amid coronavirus

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2020 Debbie Green Memorial 5k Run/Walk for Leukemia has officially been canceled due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Officials made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday morning.

Tentative dates for 2021 have already been set for August 6-7.

The annual event is named after Debbie Green, a seven-year-old girl from Benwood who lost her battle to Leukemia on April 7, 1972.

Since 1997, the 5k has raised more than one million dollars for charity.

