WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is a long-standing tradition that energizes the members of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra and the people who listen to them play.

On Wednesday, outside the First State Capitol Building in downtown Wheeling, the WSO announced its 2022 Celebrate America July 4th Concert Tour.

The symphony will visit four cities including right here in downtown Wheeling.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro John Devlin, will perform on Friday, July 1st in Weirton, West Virginia followed by a concert on Saturday, July 2nd in Clarksburg and then on Sunday, July 3rd, the WSO will perform in Canaan Valley.

Maestro Devlin says they will bring the tour back home to Wheeling on the 4th of July with a performance followed by fireworks at the Heritage Port Amphitheater.

There’s a lot of pride around the fact that we have two top level professional orchestras in our state, the West Virginia Symphony, which is based in Charleston, and of course, us here in Wheeling. So, we like to serve these communities, give them a taste because they don’t have these orchestras in the cities where we bring these tours. So, it allows West Virginia to have a sense of pride in its own artistic culture and presenting artists from West Virginia as well adds a cherry to the top of that ice cream sundae. Maestro John Devlin, WSO Music Director

All of the festivities on the 4th begin at 7 PM.

Maestro Devlin says the orchestra will play patriotic tunes as well as chart-topping tunes including September, Rolling in the Deep and Can’t Stop this Feeling.

Local musicians Isaiah Keez and Eli Lambie will be joining the tour as guest performers.