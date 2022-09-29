OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The crowds descended upon Wheeling Park Thursday evening for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk, the first to be held in person since the pandemic began.

The goal was simple, raise awareness and as much money as possible for heart disease and stroke, the number 1 and 5 killers of Americans. There were over 400 registered walkers, and over $70,000 was raised before the event even began.



Katie Campsey says this event is a blessing to see for anyone that has a loved one affected by heart disease and stroke. Her husband, Dr. Michael Campsey, is the chief of cardiology for WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. He survived a stroke back in November of 2021, and was also this year’s Heart Walk Chair.

“You know, when this happens to a loved one it’s both heartbreaking and terrifying. To see somebody come through the other side of it stronger, happier, a better outlook on life, is amazing.” Katie Campsey, wife of Dr. Michael Campsey

“All this money that we raise tonight will go back into research. So whether that’s in our state, in West Virginia, Ohio, or throughout the country, all that money goes back to research at WVU, Marshall, Ohio State and other children’s facilities.” Lauren Thomas, Development Director with the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes.