Today, President Biden is announcing that his Administration is sourcing two flights, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Bubs Australia infant formulas from Melbourne, Australia to Pennsylvania and California on June 9 and June 11.

This delivery will include 380,000 pounds of Bubs Australia infant formula, approximately 4.6 million 8-ounce bottles. Additional deliveries of Bubs Australia Infant formula will be announced in the coming days.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the agency is exercising enforcement discretion so that Bubs Australia can export infant formula.

Under this increased flexibility, Bubs Australia plans to export to the United States enough powdered formula to produce 27.5 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of several varieties of its infant formulas, including Bubs Organic Infant Formula S1, Bubs Organic Follow On Formula S2, Bubs Supreme Infant Formula, Supreme Follow On Formula, Bubs Goat Milk Infant Formula S1, and Bubs Goat Milk Follow On Formula S2.

President Biden said he launched Operation Fly Formula to speed up the import of infant formula and start getting more formula to stores as soon as possible.

Under Operation Fly Formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are authorized to use Department of Defense (DOD)-contracted commercial aircraft to pick up overseas infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.