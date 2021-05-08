A 3-year-old battling life-threatening disease is searching for one in a million

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The Raddish family isn’t losing hope on finding a cure for their little girl: Ella, and the community isn’t either.

But it would take a donor’s bone marrow that matches hers to save her life, and today several dozen helped out to see if theirs do.

Unfortunately, the odds of finding a match is one in a million.

Ella’s just three.

This disease she’s been facing is severe aplastic amenia, which means her bone marrow isn’t producing enough blood cells… a disease that’s rare and life-threatening.

The support Ella’s family got today is all they could’ve asked for and more.

“It means so much to me and my family that everyone’s not only wanting to help my daughter but other children. It’s just amazing. I can’t even put into words. So many people, strangers I don’t even know.” Brittany Raddish, Ella’s mother

If you’d like to help, you can too.

There’ll be another donor match drive May 22nd at Brady’s Roadhouse in Waynesburg, PA from 11 am to 3 pm.

You can also do it at home if you’d prefer. Just text “ELLAROSE” to 61474.

Just make sure you don’t eat or drink beforehand. You have to be at least 18 years old but no older than 44.