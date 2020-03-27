300 Meals Given Away During COVID-19 Crisis

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A group of people in the Ohio Valley are using the COVID-19 crisis we’re in to turn lives around.

These people spent their Thursday feeding any families who pulled up to Chestnut Lanes in Barnsville. All 300 meals they made were given away for free.

Every meal was packed with a sloppy joe sandwich, chips, a cupcake, and a water or can of pop.

It’s a unique opportunity for the organizers and donors to give back, especially during a time like this.

“Everyone’s down. Morale’s down. We’re trying to uplift everybody, and help spirits.” AJ Corder, owner of Chestnut Lanes and event organizer

The Mother’s Club, Diary Queen, and a few people of the community have also pitched in with the donations.

Any leftover meals from the event will be taken to nursing homes and hospitals in Barnsville.