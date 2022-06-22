OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four local business owners are about to go head-to-head to pitch their ideas to the community for the latest installment of Wheeling Heritage’s Show of Hands event.

This time around, the event will feature Chef N Company, owned by Chef Adam Luiso, Edgington Studio owned by Emily Rouse, Table 304 owned by Libbi Gramby, and Tito’s Catering owned by Christopher Burress from Tito’s Sloppy Dogs.

The business owners will pitch their ideas to the audience, who pay five dollars to vote on their favorite.

“So far we’ve awarded over $90,000 to over 24 local businesses since this started in 2014. It’s one of the programs that we’re most proud of because it’s supporting small businesses in downtown Wheeling and around Wheeling, and it’s just such a feel-good event.” Alex Panas, Program Manager at Wheeling Heritage

Panas tells us that one of the best aspects of the event is that even if a business owner doesn’t win, they’re able to get a lot of exposure from the event itself.

Once again, Show of Hands will take place on June 29th at 6 p.m. at the Wheeling Artisan Center on Main Street.