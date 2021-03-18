40 popsicle makers needed at Ziegenfelder plant

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The weather is about to get hot—and the Ziegenfelder plant is ramping up production to keep things cool.

They’re hiring 40 new full-time employees right now to bring even more of their frozen treats to stores.

The company was able to keep their output consistent through both the pandemic and the fire that struck their plant two years ago.

Now they’re ready to build their business up once again with a seventh production line.

The company says the new hires will have opportunities to grow into many different departments.

“Some will be directly in the manufacturing environment, which will be involved in the packing of the product, some will be in quality assurance, some will be in our freezer as well, which will be forklift and loading trucks.” Kevin Heller, CEO, Ziegenfelder Company

They say the positions are open right now and will be filled over the next few weeks.

You can check the career page at Ziegenfelder.com or call 800-322-3642 to see how you can help make summer a little more sweet.