48 States: One powerful message against domestic violence

You may have done a double-take if you were traveling along Chapline Street today in Wheeling. It wasn’t a usual sight when A woman pulled up on a horse in front of the YWCA building.

” It’s still a very common problem everywhere, but not one that gets a lot of talk about it.”



According to the Domestic Abuse Hotline– nearly 24 people per minute become a victim of Domestic Violence, and Meredith Cherry was one of them.

“I was in an abusive relationship for about a dozen years. So, it’s a very important cause in my life, and something that I feel needs more attention brought to it.”



A cause so important, that three years ago, she and her horse Apollo took to the streets. And– they’ve been on the road nearly every day since that day in 2017.

She’s traveling 48 states in four years. Going from city to city to raise awareness and show people there is a light, at the end of the tunnel.

The 90 plus degree weather and the rain doesn’t stop the two. They travel through it all. So to prevent becoming too tired or overworking the horse, they limit themselves to only 10 to 15 miles a day.

And, when you ask Meredith just how hard this is to accomplish, She says the trip is just another reward of the Journey.



“I’m trying to make sure people know that there are resources available. And that whatever it is they need, whether it’s to learn what domestic violence is, or how to get help to get out of a relationship that is dangerous. Or, to get hep having already left, but if you need legal help or counseling, or something, there’s all sorts of resources available.”