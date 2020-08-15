500 families stock up on FREE school supplies

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — What is usually just a parking lot is now a parking lot full of families stocking up on free school supplies.

“Just the people who are willing to sacrifice to help others… To help my dream come true of helping others. Oh my God, this is amazing.” Pastor Darrell Cummings

Pastor Darrell Cummings is one of the organizers of “Adopt-A-Student-Drive-Thru” Program. This is it’s 30th year, but never did it look quite like this.

“This one was definitely the hardest, but amazing things are happening. No pain. No gain.” Pastor Darrell Cummings

With two full parking lots full of families — there’s not even 25 volunteers. A lot of families to serve when there’s usually 30 or 40 volunteers.

Still, Cummings couldn’t be any more grateful.

“As far as I’m concerned, they’re living angles. If you’ve never seen an angel before, come look at one of these men and women. These are angels working.” Pastor Darrell Cummings

Even the parents have a lot of appreciation.

“It’s such a blessing. The kindness of people’s souls are donating school supplies for our children, it’s showing our kids how good the world can be.” Kahlie Wilson, Parent

“My girls would not have as much as they need without their help, so for that, I am grateful.” Amber Cook, Parent

There’s just enough school supplies for 500. Things like book bags, notebooks, binders, paper, and hand sanitizer all are being handed out.

