$500 Grant Awarded to Moundsville Middle School’s Book Club

Kids at Moundsville Middle School can face bullying in new ways through reading… all thanks to the help of Appalachian Power.

One of its teachers has just been awarded $500 for a book club. All of it is from the AEP Teacher Vision Grant.

“AEP is a very strong partner with Marshall County Schools” Superintendent Shelby Haines, Marshall County Schools

This isn’t the first time this Middle School has teamed up with Appalachian Power.

Superintendent Shelby Haines says the AEP has supported them in giving out schools supplies, all the while dealing with the epidemic. And now it’s also supporting a book club.

“Now we’re lucky to have this grant to support, stem, and steam instruction in our classrooms.” Superintendent Shelby Haines, Marshall County Schools

Just last year… the book club of 8 middle schoolers just began with math teacher Stephanie Brown.

“To be able to have this book club, to help those students that are really struggling and having a hard time really means so much.” Stephanie Brown, Moundsville Middle School

Brown says the $500 is for the books, snacks, and supplies for activities and crafts the kids will need for the book club.

Both Brown and Haines couldn’t be any more grateful for this.