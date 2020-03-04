58 gas meters donated to all Belmont County fire agencies

Belmont County, OH (WTRF) — EMS personnel are now extra geared up for emergencies.​

​58 gas meters were given to all Belmont County fire agencies in January, thanks to EQT.​ ​ EQT made the donations out to the Belmont County Fire & Squad Officers Association after fire officials mentioned the need for gas meters during training classes four months ago. The classes were being taught by EQT.​ ​

The meters are MSA Altair 4X 4 gas meters, which can detect Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Hydrogen Sulfide, and (LEL) Explosive limits on flammable gases.

According to fire officials, being able to detect these with the meters are essential in many emergency fire situations.​ ​

Fire departments can use them for structure fires, for EMS calls going to a home checking for Carbon Monoxide, and also now, especially with all the gas and oil wells in the county, whenever we’re dispatched to a gas well. Jim Delman, Secretary Treasure for Belmont County Fire & Squad Officers Association

The meters were distributed to 24 fire agencies, the EMA, and the health department. ​