600 blood drives canceled due to severe winter weather

LOUISVILLE, KY – JULY 07: An empty donation table with the American Red Cross logo is seen at the KFC YUM! Center during the Starts, Stripes, and Pints blood drive event on July 7, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Rising numbers of organ transplants, trauma cases, and elective surgeries postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused an influx in the need for blood products. The American Red Cross is holding this three day blood drive while offering incentives for donations, including Red Cross apparel, amusement park tickets, and free parking. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Patient care remains at risk due to dangerous snow and ice conditions canceling many American Red Cross blood drives.

Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis in January and since then about 600 blood drives have been canceled resulting in nearly 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations due to the severe winter weather.

American Red Cross asks members of the community to schedule the earliest available appointment in their area to help ensure that accident victims, cancer patients, and new mothers experiencing complicated childbirths have access to blood product transfusions without delay.

Between February 1-28, thanks to Amazon, anyone who gives blood or platelets will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

To schedule an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.