600 blood drives canceled due to severe winter weather

Patient care remains at risk due to dangerous snow and ice conditions canceling many American Red Cross blood drives.
Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis in January and since then about 600 blood drives have been canceled resulting in nearly 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations due to the severe winter weather.
American Red Cross asks members of the community to schedule the earliest available appointment in their area to help ensure that accident victims, cancer patients, and new mothers experiencing complicated childbirths have access to blood product transfusions without delay.
Between February 1-28, thanks to Amazon, anyone who gives blood or platelets will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.
To schedule an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.