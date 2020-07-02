75 Flags Honoring Heroes in a Patriotic Way

A local group is remembering fallen soldiers and heroes in Olglebay in a patriotic way.

The Ohio County Virtual Lions Club is behind it all. There’s 75 flags that stand tall outside of the Oglebay Mansion Museum. Each flag is for every one hero, but they’re not just for the fallen soldiers.

Even grocery store workers are being honored and thanked, all the while we are in a Pandemic.

“We have recognized first responders and those who continue to make things move during the Pandemic.” Julie Davis, Secretary of The Ohio County Virtual Lions Club

This isn’t the first time this group has recognized heroes this way.

Members and Volunteers also did this for Memorial Day weekend, and they will be back again for 9/11 and Veterans Day.

The Virtual Lions Club is still taking sponsors for more flags for the rest of this week. Just go to OhioCountyVirtualLionsClub.org